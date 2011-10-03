Encourage kids to save money



By Atty. Ignacio R. Bunye – Habits, good or bad, truly start young. In an effort to teach children the importance of money management, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and partner institutions have embarked on projects that seek to enable children to grow into financially responsible adults.

Just last August, the BSP and the Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) launched a special “Kiddie Account Program” that aims to encourage the country’s 12 million Filipino school children to save money.

Under the program, school children up to 12 years old can open bank accounts with initial deposits of R100 or less at any of the participating banks’ head offices or their 3,000 branches.

The 12 participating banks are the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), China Bank Savings, East West Bank, Maybank, Philippine National Bank (PNB), Allied Bank, Banco de Oro (BDO), Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank), Philippine Veterans Bank, Security Bank, and RCBC Savings Bank.

BSP Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. said these 12 banks are investing time and resources to help Filipino children develop the habit of saving regularly.

“That these banks welcome children with one hundred pesos or less to open savings accounts with them speak well of their long-term commitment to develop an inclusive Philippine financial system and a new generation of Filipinos who are regular savers,” Tetangco said.

According to BSP estimates, barely half of Filipino adults have savings accounts. Another survey conducted seven years ago showed that less than 5 percent of Filipino children save on a regular basis.

Another exciting project that is in line with BSP’s integrated Economic and Financial Learning Program is the ongoing “Money Matters for Kids” Exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum.

The BSP accepted the exhibit donation from Citi Foundation, Museo Pambata Foundation, Inc., and Philippine Business for Social Progress. With the signing of the Deed of Donation last August 9, the three-month long exhibit was formally opened.

This traveling exhibit is a fun and interactive way for pre-schoolers and children aged two to 12 years old to learn about the concept of money, saving, spending, sharing, and the importance of saving for the future.

“Money Matters for Kids” first opened in Museo Pambata before it traveled around various malls and community centers, reaching an estimated 90,000 children since its launch in 2009.

The exhibit features a number of interesting activities: A make-believe bank where kids can pretend to be bank tellers and bank managers; a toy ATM where kids can pretend to put in their cards, punch in their pin codes, and learn the meanings of withdrawals and deposits, savings, and current accounts; a “Spot the Difference” activity which features two giant bills that help kids distinguish between fake and real money; an ultraviolet light where children can scan their money and see the bills’ security features; and a grocery shop that helps young people identify needs from wants.

The exhibit will be open to the public at the Metropolitan Museum, Roxas Boulevard, Manila, until October 29, 2011.

The Metropolitan Museum is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance fee for visitors is P100 each. – via mb.com.ph

