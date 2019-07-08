Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia

Posted July 9th, 2019 | News | Comments | 131 views

Mijares, along with archaeologist Philip Piper of the Australian National University (ANU), presented the discovery of Homo luzonensis in a public lecture at ANU’s Cultural Centre Kambri last Monday. Photo by
Michael Varcas

By Janvic Mateo/The Philippine Star – Filipino archaeologist Armand Mijares has brought the discovery of a new human species in the Philippines to the international stage.

Mijares, along with archaeologist Philip Piper of the Australian National University (ANU), presented the discovery of Homo luzonensis in a public lecture at ANU’s Cultural Centre Kambri last Monday.

The Philippine embassy in Canberra, which supported the lecture, said more than 90 students, professor, scientists, archaeologists and researchers attended the event.

“We recognize that we need to cultivate greater interest in science and innovation and to support our Filipino researchers in their endeavors,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen dela Vega said.

“I hope this event will generate awareness on the great strides of our research institutions and the contributions of Filipinos to the world’s body of knowledge,” she added.

Mijares and Piper co-authored the paper that described the new human species, a discovery that made waves worldwide following its announcement in April.

Homo luzonensis was described using fossilized teeth, hand and foot bones recovered during excavations in Callao Cave in Cagayan in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Mijares said the bones belonged to at least three individuals that lived during the Late Pleistocene period, or around 50,000 to 67,000 years ago.

Earlier, Mijares said the bones that they recovered suggest that the species is smaller than modern humans, although the limited fossils prevented them from coming up with a full reconstruction.

He said the fossilized remains also suggest that Homo luzonensis stood erect and could have been capable of climbing, although their locomotor and manipulative abilities have yet to be described.

Mijares said the discovery underscores the significance of the Philippines in human evolutionary research.

Find more like this: News

  • Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia
  • Philippines a slowly ageing society – PIDS study
  • Philippines faces call for UN investigation into war on drugs killings
  • China has a new casino: the Philippines
  • Landlords big winners as Philippines bets on Chinese gaming boom
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Nickelodeon releases first look at rebooted classic kids program Blue’s Clues with Filipino-American host Joshua Dela Cruz
  • How Marvel’s first featured Pinoy superhero can save society
  • This play tells the urgent story of a Filipino comfort woman
  • Will ‘Sahaya’ be the first Pinoy series on Netflix?
  • Z-GIRLS, Z-BOYS with Pinoy members to debut in Korea
    • MORE...

    Features

  • My story, and the new story of Filipino immigration
  • An appreciation of Moro food can bring Pinoy Muslims and Christians closer, says this Muslim chef
  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Northern Blossom Flower Farm: Atok’s floral carpet
  • Philippines records ‘all-time high’ 7.1M tourist arrivals in 2018
  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Filipino speed skater bags spot in 2020 Winter Youth Olympics
  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes splash in Hong Kong
  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • ‘Sordid Chapter’ Ends As Philippines Sends Back Canada’s Trash
  • Southeast Asia became dumping ground for plastic waste – study
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines