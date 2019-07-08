Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia

By Janvic Mateo/The Philippine Star – Filipino archaeologist Armand Mijares has brought the discovery of a new human species in the Philippines to the international stage.

Mijares, along with archaeologist Philip Piper of the Australian National University (ANU), presented the discovery of Homo luzonensis in a public lecture at ANU’s Cultural Centre Kambri last Monday.

The Philippine embassy in Canberra, which supported the lecture, said more than 90 students, professor, scientists, archaeologists and researchers attended the event.

“We recognize that we need to cultivate greater interest in science and innovation and to support our Filipino researchers in their endeavors,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen dela Vega said.

“I hope this event will generate awareness on the great strides of our research institutions and the contributions of Filipinos to the world’s body of knowledge,” she added.

Mijares and Piper co-authored the paper that described the new human species, a discovery that made waves worldwide following its announcement in April.

Homo luzonensis was described using fossilized teeth, hand and foot bones recovered during excavations in Callao Cave in Cagayan in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Mijares said the bones belonged to at least three individuals that lived during the Late Pleistocene period, or around 50,000 to 67,000 years ago.

Earlier, Mijares said the bones that they recovered suggest that the species is smaller than modern humans, although the limited fossils prevented them from coming up with a full reconstruction.

He said the fossilized remains also suggest that Homo luzonensis stood erect and could have been capable of climbing, although their locomotor and manipulative abilities have yet to be described.

Mijares said the discovery underscores the significance of the Philippines in human evolutionary research.

