Philippines a slowly ageing society – PIDS study

Posted July 8th, 2019 | News | Comments | 144 views

Photo via blog.aarp.org

via rappler.com – The Philippines will transition to an ageing society by 2032, and for the economy, this could be both boon and bane, according to a study of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS).

A December 2018 PIDS study dove into United Nations data from 2017 to project that the Philippines was on its way to becoming an “ageing society.”

This means that by 2032, the elderly, or those aged 65 and older, would comprise at least 7% of the total population.

By 2069, the study said, the Philippines would have become an “aged society,” with at least 14% of the population aged 65 or older.

“Population ageing is not a bad thing. It represents a story of our collective success as Filipinos. It means that we are able to conquer the challenges such as those related to income, health, and education,” said PIDS research fellow Michael Abrigo, one of the proponents of the study.

The idea of ageing and rising life expectancy may also lead to higher savings and investment and may result in faster economic growth and improved living standards, he said.

“Because we expect a longer lifespan, we also tend to save more, and this leads to greater productivity,” said Abrigo.

There is a flip side to this, however, as an ageing society could imply declining income tax, health insurance premiums, and pension contributions.

“More elderly people means more subsidies for healthcare expenses. Moreover, the elderly tend to have medical conditions that are more expensive on the average,” Abrigo said. (READ: What urbanizaton, aging population could mean for PH)

The projection of a slowly ageing Philippine society is based on current demographic trends that showed “a slow but steady decline” in fertility rates in the past 25 years.

According to the PIDS study, as fertility rates drop, the population becomes concentrated among working ages, raising the average incomes per person. A drop in fertility also implies that parents have to care for fewer children, allowing greater human capital investments for each child and increasing their productivity once they join the workforce.

The study said, however, that uneven decline in fertility rates could worsen inequality. A policy implication of this could be that the government continue cash transfer programs to ensure that no one gets left behind. But the study also warned that such cash transfer programs could also lead to unsustainable public debt burden in the long run.

“Maybe this generation is very lucky because we all have these free public services such as free healthcare, free basic education, as well as free college education. But these paying consumers will grow old and someone else will have to pay for these freebies in the future,” Abrigo cautioned.

The government should then not only look at income inequality but generational equity as well, said Abrigo. He also recommended that public policies that promote growth and employment be continuously put in place.

Find more like this: News

  • Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia
  • Philippines a slowly ageing society – PIDS study
  • Philippines faces call for UN investigation into war on drugs killings
  • China has a new casino: the Philippines
  • Landlords big winners as Philippines bets on Chinese gaming boom
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Nickelodeon releases first look at rebooted classic kids program Blue’s Clues with Filipino-American host Joshua Dela Cruz
  • How Marvel’s first featured Pinoy superhero can save society
  • This play tells the urgent story of a Filipino comfort woman
  • Will ‘Sahaya’ be the first Pinoy series on Netflix?
  • Z-GIRLS, Z-BOYS with Pinoy members to debut in Korea
    • MORE...

    Features

  • My story, and the new story of Filipino immigration
  • An appreciation of Moro food can bring Pinoy Muslims and Christians closer, says this Muslim chef
  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Northern Blossom Flower Farm: Atok’s floral carpet
  • Philippines records ‘all-time high’ 7.1M tourist arrivals in 2018
  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Filipino speed skater bags spot in 2020 Winter Youth Olympics
  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes splash in Hong Kong
  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • ‘Sordid Chapter’ Ends As Philippines Sends Back Canada’s Trash
  • Southeast Asia became dumping ground for plastic waste – study
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines