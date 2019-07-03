Landlords big winners as Philippines bets on Chinese gaming boom

By Karen Lema/reuters.com – Tessie, her husband and their adult son recently vacated their home of 37 years in a Manila suburb to make way for some unfamiliar tenants – 20 Chinese nationals.

It wasn’t an easy decision to let out their 5-bedroom home, but for 140,000 pesos ($2,730) a month in rent – nearly three times the norm in their middle-class neighborhood – it was an offer too good to refuse, said Tessie. She declined to be identified by her full name.

Like Tessie, many Filipino landlords are laying out welcome mats for the surging number of Chinese coming to Manila to work in online gaming companies taking sports and casino bets, undeterred by simmering anti-China sentiment and a common perception that Chinese are taking Filipino jobs.

