Filipinos ranked 3rd sexiest among 50 nationalities in the world — survey

By Jannielyn Ann Bigtas/GMA News – Big 7 Travel, a travel and food website, conducted a survey of the sexiest nationalities in the world and Filipinos came as 3rd among 50 nationalities named.

The Big 7 Travel article gave a shoutout to popular Philippine representations: boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao, Filipino-American singer songwriter Bruno Mars and our beauty queens who have won several international beauty pageants including Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Catriona Gray (2018).

“Probably the most famous Filipino in the world, professional boxer Manny Pacquiao along with Bruno Mars and the many Miss World participants make this a top scorer,” Big 7 Travel wrote.

Filipinos was behind Ukrainians (1st) and the Danes (2nd), and ahead of Brazilians (4th) and Australians (5th).

The website conducted the survey among their 1.5 million readers across the world “to get an insight into where you’ll find the world’s most beautiful people.”

In a recent Big 7 Travel survey, Filipino accent was called the sexiest in Asia, and the 21st sexiest in the world.

Find more like this: Lifestyle