Coca-Cola to invest in P1-billion recycling facility in the Philippines

Posted June 10th, 2019 | Business | Comments | 282 views

Photo via philstar.com

via rappler.com – Coca-Cola’s bottling arm in the Philippines says it recognizes that ‘there is a packaging waste problem in the world today,’ and it wants to be ‘part of the solution for the long haul’

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Incorporated (CCBPI) said it will be investing P1 billion to pioneer a food-grade recycling facility in the country, its first major investment in a recycling plant within Southeast Asia.

CCBPI president and chief executive officer Gareth McGeown said in a statement on Friday, June 7, that they aim to reduce plastic waste in the Philippines by collecting, sorting, cleaning, and recycling used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles.

“This facility is testament to our resolve in making our World Without Waste vision a reality across the country, with real positive impact not just across our value chain, but also in the communities where we belong,” he added.

CCBPI is the beverage maker’s bottling arm in the Philippines. The company said it is already in talks with a local firm and an “internationally-recognized green technology partner.”

The company also expects the planned facility to generate jobs. More details are expected to be released on Tuesday, June 11, when CCBPI launches its road map for a more sustainable business model.

Coca-Cola, which was listed by environmental groups as one of the top sources of plastic waste both in the Philippines and worldwide, launched its World Without Waste commitment to collect all of its used bottles and cans by 2030.

Its commitment also includes making sure that its PET bottles are made up of an average of 50% recycled materials. (READ: Despite gov’t push, private sector group sees ‘big gap’ in solving trash problem)

“The bottle-to-bottle closed loop investment that we are announcing today is a model for how we want to grow sustainably and responsibly,” McGeown said.

“We recognize that there is a packaging waste problem in the world today and this investment is one of the ways we are stepping up to be part of the solution for the long haul.”

Coca-Cola is also a member of the Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Materials Sustainability.

Its other initiatives involve making use of renewable energy, and having half of its packaging volume made up of returnable glass bottles.

Find more like this: Business

  • DA to sell 1 M kilos of surplus mangoes
  • Coca-Cola to invest in P1-billion recycling facility in the Philippines
  • What’s behind the Philippine obsession with beauty queens?
  • US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants
  • US citizenship, immigration services to close Manila office
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Nickelodeon releases first look at rebooted classic kids program Blue’s Clues with Filipino-American host Joshua Dela Cruz
  • How Marvel’s first featured Pinoy superhero can save society
  • This play tells the urgent story of a Filipino comfort woman
  • Will ‘Sahaya’ be the first Pinoy series on Netflix?
  • Z-GIRLS, Z-BOYS with Pinoy members to debut in Korea
    • MORE...

    Features

  • An appreciation of Moro food can bring Pinoy Muslims and Christians closer, says this Muslim chef
  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Northern Blossom Flower Farm: Atok’s floral carpet
  • Philippines records ‘all-time high’ 7.1M tourist arrivals in 2018
  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Filipino speed skater bags spot in 2020 Winter Youth Olympics
  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes splash in Hong Kong
  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • ‘Sordid Chapter’ Ends As Philippines Sends Back Canada’s Trash
  • Southeast Asia became dumping ground for plastic waste – study
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines