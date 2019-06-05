US citizenship, immigration services to close Manila office

via ABS-CBN News – The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will permanently close its field office in Manila beginning July 5, a move seen to be in line with the Trump administration’s plan to reduce its presence abroad and limit both legal and illegal immigration.

In a statement, the USCIS Manila field office said it began redirecting Forms I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, to the USCIS Lockbox on May 14, 2019.

The filing of this form is the first step taken by lawful permanent US residents to help a relative immigrate to the United States.

