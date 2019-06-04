One word to demonstrate we need Filipino in college: Pangingialam

Posted June 4th, 2019

Students protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education in Quezon City on May 30, 2019 against the non-mandatory teaching of Filipino in college, among other issues as another school year approaches. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

By Arlene Burgos/ ABS-CBN News – (I edit news in Filipino daily. Mostly, this is why I care about this issue. Here’s my take on the exclusion of Filipino from core college subjects.)

Someone called it “asymmetric advice,” and defined it as advice from someone who can’t use it.

“A rich person saying, ‘Money isn’t everything.’”

“A fit person saying, ‘Beauty is on the inside.’”

“A powerful person saying, ‘Stop caring what others think of you.’”

Essentially this: “It’s easy to give advice when you don’t face the downside.”

Associate Justice Leonen wrote in Filipino a concurring opinion to the Supreme Court decision that effectively upheld exclusion of Filipino language and literature from core subjects in college.

It was enough, I think, to vote to kill mandatory Filipino subjects in college. To justify that decision in Filipino is an insult; it is the legalese version of an asymmetric advice.

I guess this is why I am writing this now.

I agree with two points: the definition of academic freedom, and this freedom being sanctioned by the 1987 Constitution.

