Nickelodeon releases first look at rebooted classic kids program Blue’s Clues with Filipino-American host Joshua Dela Cruz

By Caitlyn Becker/dailymail.com – Nickelodeon just figured out Blue’s Clues (again).

The network is relaunching the beloved children’s program with a new Filipino-American host and they released a first look video on Wednesday.

The rebrand, which premieres in November 2019, also got a refreshed title: Blue’s Clues and You.

Children’s show Blue’s Clues and You coming this November

‘Hi! It’s me, Josh and this is my puppy Blue,’ the teaser begins.

New host Joshua Dela Cruz appears on camera with infectious energy and ear to ear grin.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Entertainment