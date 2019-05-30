A beautiful garden art café employs people with special needs

Next time you’re out of town, chill at Julyan’s Coffee Spot, an autism awareness café near Crystal Beach, Zambales

By Rhea Claire Madarang/rappler.com – San Narciso’s beaches in Zambales, with the most popular arguably being Crystal Beach, are well-known for waves perfect for surfing the pine-like agoho trees rising from volcanic ash-gray sand.

San Narciso has more to offer, though. Just a tricycle ride away from San Narciso’s beaches and located in the town proper is a beautiful garden café decorated with paintings and calligraphy.

What makes the café extra special is that it employs people with special needs and disabilities, or differently abled people.

Some of the artwork in the café are also made by people with special needs and disabilities. Upon entering, you come across wooden chairs, sofas, and other seats surrounded by greenery, flowering shrubs, and colorful paintings of animals and usually bright objects, as well as inspiring quotes in calligraphy.

