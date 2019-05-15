Tallest bamboo sculpture shoots up 50 m in the Philippines

By Amanda Tang/guinnessworldrecords.com – Bamboo can grow tall, but a new statue in the Philippines has taken it to new heights.

In Bayambang, Philippines, a sculpture of the Catholic saint, St Vincent Ferrer, has reached a momentous height of 50.23 m (164 ft 9 in) to set a new record for tallest bamboo sculpture (supported).

Typically, bamboo can grow up to 30 cm tall and usually grows between 1-1.5 m (3 -5 ft) per year. This attempt by Kasama Kita Sa Barangay Foundation, Inc. and The People of Bayambang used 22,626 bamboo panels, taking a year-and-a-half to finish.

Supported with a metal frame on the inside, St. Vincent Ferrer was erected on 5 April to celebrate St. Vincent Ferrer parish’s 400th anniversary.

