Pinoy workers power Taiwan’s tech industry

Posted May 6th, 2019 | Business | Comments | 267 views

Kristy Hsu, director of the Taiwan ASEAN Studies Center at the Chung Hua Institution for Economic Research (CHIER), said Filipinos now outnumber other foreign workers in Taiwan’s technology companies, with many employed in the largest companies. Photo via AFP

By Czeriza Valencia/he Philippine Star – Filipino workers continue to power Taiwan’s electronics and technology industry, a visiting expert from a Taiwan-based think tank said.

Kristy Hsu, director of the Taiwan ASEAN Studies Center at the Chung Hua Institution for Economic Research (CHIER), said Filipinos now outnumber other foreign workers in Taiwan’s technology companies, with many employed in the largest companies.

“We have 122,000 Filipino workers in Taiwan. If you look at the breakdown of sectors, you will find that Filipino workers have a unique presence in computer and electronics [technology]. More than 60 percent of foreign workers in electronic parts [assembly] are from the Philippines. Filipino workers make up a major workforce in [Taiwan’s] large companies,” she said during a recent public symposium jointly held by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), Philippine APEC Study Center Network and CHIER.

