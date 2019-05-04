Dipolog cable provider to face raps over illegal airing of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

By Dynah Diestro/ABS-CBN News – A Dipolog City cable provider is facing charges after it illegally aired “Avengers: Endgame,” a day after the movie premiered at cinemas on April 24.

Orient Cable and Telecommunications Inc. will be facing charges for violating the Anti-Camcording Act of 2010, among other complaints that will be filed by Teatro de Dapitan, a movie house in Dapitan City.

This was not the first time that the cable provider illegally aired a movie, according to the movie house.

“There are many aspects of the case that we are considering. Yesterday (Wednesday) ginawa namin we really contacted the production kasi several violations are being done in that particular act of airing,” Teatro de Dapitan legal counsel Atty. Chebeelyn Balucan said.

(Yesterday we contacted the production because several violations were being done in that particular act of airing.)

Dipolog City Police, meanwhile, said the incident has been recorded.

“Record lang muna ‘yun sa ngayon. Pina-record nila what transpired then humingi sila ng blotter excerpt natin doon sa station,” said Police Major Hartzel Billedo, officer-in-charge of Dipolog City Police.

(The incident has been recorded for now. They had the incident recorded and asked for the blotter excerpt from the station.)

In a statement Thursday, the Optical Media Board said it has issued a show cause order against the cable provider to explain why charges should not be filed against it for the alleged act of piracy.

“Orient Cable is facing possible administrative and criminal charges for violations of Republic Act 9239 otherwise known as the Optical Media Act of 2003,” it said.

Should the cable provider be found guilty, those responsible will face maximum imprisonment of 6 years and a fine of up to P1.5 million per violation, the board added.

Rodel Delmo, a fan of the superhero franchise film, said he changed the channel when he saw it on the television, to avoid spoilers.

“We changed the channel. We weren’t really thinking about if it’s legal or illegal. What we were really thinking about is we really didn’t wanna spoil the movie for ourselves . . . because we all know that the movie has been in the works for a couple of years,” he said.

“Don’t go watch it if you see it on other platforms. Make sure to go to your local cinemas and support the Avenger’s squad.”

Find more like this: News