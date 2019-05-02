Say it again: Filipino is among the sexiest accents in the world

Posted May 3rd, 2019 | Lifestyle | Comments | 289 views

A meme inspired by an old cartoon had Filipinos making fun of their own accent, though a newly released survey say that it’s actually one of the sexiest accents in the world. Photo cartoon network

via ABS-CBN News – Bring out the hamen chis sandwiches, it’s time to celebrate.

A survey by a travel website has confirmed what Filipinos already knew — we have one of the world’s sexiest accents.

Big 7 Travel, which claims to be the “go-to resource for over 1.5 million people,” polled their readers about what they think is the most attractive accent they have come across recently.

“Filipino” received enough votes to land in the 21st spot, which is great news considering the slander (it’s really not, it just became a subject of a fun meme. “Prench pries,” anyone?) it got last year.

It’s a pipe dream to think that we were ever going to come close to the likes of the French, the British, or the Aussies in this category but at least we’re ahead of the Japanese and the Russians.

The top spot went to the Kiwis, with Big Travel 7 describing the New Zealand dialect as “outrageously charming.”

In comparison, Filipino is listed only as “simply lovely.”

Big 7 Travel did not reveal the exact number of the votes they got in this straw poll of theirs, nor a breakdown of it.

It was back in November of last year when the “I love your accent, say it again” meme came to life, inspired by an episode of an old cartoon titled “Dexter’s Laboratory.”

In it, the main character, Dexter, tried to cheat his French test by inventing a gadget that would have allowed him to learn the (7th sexiest, according to Big 7 travel) language by listening to a tape.

It backfired as the tape skips over to the “omelette du fromage” phrase, and he woke up to find out that it’s the only thing he could say. This attracted all the girls in his school, however.

Filipinos quickly hopped on the meme and made light fun of how we pronounce places like “perbyu” and “bwenja,” as well as words like “jabetic” and “jodorant.”

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • My mother’s journey as an overseas Filipino worker
  • ‘Disturbing, disappointing’: World Street Food Congress in Philippines canceled anew
  • Tallest bamboo sculpture shoots up 50 m in the Philippines
  • An appreciation of Moro food can bring Pinoy Muslims and Christians closer, says this Muslim chef
  • Pinoy workers power Taiwan’s tech industry
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • How Marvel’s first featured Pinoy superhero can save society
  • This play tells the urgent story of a Filipino comfort woman
  • Will ‘Sahaya’ be the first Pinoy series on Netflix?
  • Z-GIRLS, Z-BOYS with Pinoy members to debut in Korea
  • Marvel Comics introduces new characters; Filipino superhero to make waves
    • MORE...

    Features

  • An appreciation of Moro food can bring Pinoy Muslims and Christians closer, says this Muslim chef
  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Northern Blossom Flower Farm: Atok’s floral carpet
  • Philippines records ‘all-time high’ 7.1M tourist arrivals in 2018
  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Filipino speed skater bags spot in 2020 Winter Youth Olympics
  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Southeast Asia became dumping ground for plastic waste – study
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines