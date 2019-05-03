First impressions, photos, prices: Shake Shack in Manila

By Steph Arnaldo/rappler.com – Finally! Shakin’ things up for the Philippines in just a few days is the world-famous fastfood chain, Shake Shack, ready to make its delicious presence known in Central Square Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Manila.

On May 10 at 11 am, New York’s pride and joy will be officially serving their globally-renowned burgers, fries, and frozen custards to a wildly-excited, hungry Manila crowd for the very first time.

Shake Shack’s culinary director, Mark Rosati, worked together with the Philippine-based SSI Group to bring Shake Shack’s distinct taste, flavor, and premium quality right to our very shores – with a few special Filipino twists that’ll gladly surprise.

