9 of 10 Filipinos want smoking in public places prohibited — Pulse Asia

By Daphne Galvez/inquirer.net – Nine out of 10 adult Filipinos nationwide agree that smoking in public places should be prohibited, a recent commissioned Pulse Asia survey revealed.

A Pulse Asia “Ulat ng Bayan” survey, commissioned by the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development (PLCPD), showed that 91 percent of the respondents agree with prohibiting the use of cigarettes or smoking in public places, while four percent disagreed.

However, the survey noted that even though lower, 80 percent of current smokers agree that smoking should not be allowed on public places.

Meanwhile, most Filipinos or 90 percent also agreed to increase the minimum age for buying cigarettes from 18 to 25 years old, the survey showed.

