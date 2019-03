via rappler.com – In case you haven’t heard, Mcdonald’s newest, much-hyped venture brings the flavors of the Land of the Rising Sun right onto our fastfood trays, and curious Filipino foodies are definitely not complaining.

Starting Wednesday, February 27, Mcdonald’s is serving up a brand-new, limited edition Japanese-inspired menu of 4 new items – the Ebi Burger, Teriyaki Samurai Burger, Nori Shake Shake Fries, and the Sakura Float – all available nationwide.

