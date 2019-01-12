No pneumonia outbreak in the Philippines —DOH

By Margaret Claire Layug/GMA News – The Department of Health (DOH) said there is no pneumonia outbreak in the Philippines.

Health Undersecretary Erik Domingo made the clarification on Friday, shooting down reports that appear to be circulating on social media.

He also pointed out that the number of cases recorded as of December 2018 was lower compared to the previous year.

“As of December 2018 the number of cases are actually less than last year but potential complications such as pneumonia can be prevented by proper hygiene,” Domingo said.

Nevertheless, the public has been advised to take extra precaution and practice proper hygiene during the flu season.

“It is flu season and we urge everybody to take extra care and exercise proper hygiene,” Domingo said.

Pneumonia, which is an infection of the lungs, may be a complication of flu and can be life threatening in serious cases.

