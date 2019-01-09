What is behind the sharp fall in number of Filipino workers in the Middle East?

By Noel T. Tarrazona/alarabiya.net – Although the Middle East has become second home to about 2.5 million skilled Filipino workers, a decline in their employment has been noted in the last two years.

After 10 years of continuous growth, the deployment of Filipino workers to the Middle East went down by 9 percent in 2017 and recruitment agencies predict another 8 percent fall for the year 2018.

Fall in remittances

The decrease in employment has been attributed to decline in oil prices and also to Philippine President Duterte’s policy of imposing a ban on household service workers to Kuwait. The decision was taken following a case in which the remains of a Filipino worker’s body were found inside the freezer of his employer by Kuwaiti government authorities in 2018. Furthermore, some Middle East governments have also been urging employers to hire locals to reduce unemployment in the region.

