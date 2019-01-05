Filipino wins UAE’s largest singing reality show ‘The One’

via inquirer.net – Jovan Aquino brought pride to the Philippines when he won the first season of United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest singing reality show “The One.”

“I’m still speechless and I still couldn’t believe it. What a way to close 2018’s door and what a great start for me this 2019!” Aquino wrote in an Instagram post on New Year’s Day.

“5 minutes before the countdown begins, I was announced the grand winner of UAE’s largest singing reality show, The ONE UAE Season 1!” he added.

Aquino further said, “It was a month-long competition which I just enjoyed… not thinking that eventually, I’ll be the one.”

As seen on the photo, he received a check worth AED 12,500 (around P179,000) as prize.

Aquino’s winning song was “Feeling Good” originally sang by Michael Bublé.

“The One’s” panel of judges include Indian singer Shibani Kashyap, lead vocalist of Nepal-based rock band The Edge Jeewan Gurung and voice coach Stacy Smith.

