How Grab became a major transport provider in Philippines

By Roderick T. dela Cruz/manilastandard.net – A Malaysian technology company which came to the Philippines in 2013 turned into the largest transport service provider in the country in a span of five years.

Grab, which was established by young Malaysian businessman Anthony Tan as “My Teksi” app, jolted the transport sector across Southeast Asia, generated thousands of jobs and forced traditional taxi cabs to become more efficient.

From the transport sector, Grab is now expanding its reach to include food delivery, logistics and payment solutions.

Brian Cu, one of the top Filipino technology entrepreneurs who helped establish successful unicorns such as PT Go-Jek Indonesia and Zalora Philippines, is the brains behind the dominant ride-hailing mobile app Grab in the Philippines.

As a co-founder of Go-Jek, Indonesia’s first unicorn, in 2010, Cu could have become multi-millionaire in Jakarta, but decided to return to Manila in 2012 to start other ventures. He briefly served as the managing director of Zalora Philippines, before becoming the country head of Grab.

Cu, who studied Management Engineering at Ateneo de Manila University and Finance at the National University of Singapore, helped grow to Grab into Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing platform which absorbed rival Uber last year. Across Southeast Asia, Grab aims to provide critical transport solutions to 620 million people.

