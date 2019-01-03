POLL: What folk remedies do you still use?

Posted January 3rd, 2019

By CNN Philippines Life Staff – Here and around the world, there’s a growing trend of alternative medicines and self-care methods, like wearing crystals to ward off or draw in certain energies; using essential oils to address anxiety, stress, and even help one focus; or turning to spiritual healers who use herbs and “bio-energy” for healing.

But even before these alternatives gained popularity, we’ve already had our own distinct remedies here in the Philippines, owing to our mix of indigenous, Chinese, and Spanish roots. Some forms of alternative medicine, especially local herbs and plants, are now being studied by medical practitioners for their consistent efficacy, but many doctors also warn against being too reliant on alternative therapies, especially for life-threatening illnesses.

To this day, many Filipinos still abide by folk remedies, which range from drinking herbal teas for dengue to offering niyog to unseen entities. Here are just a few examples.

Allen Jose, 38, senior visualizer, Bulacan

Langgas (bayabas leaves with alcohol) is normally used pang-disinfect ng sugat pagkatapos magpatuli.

Rey Tolentino, 51, creative director, Pasig

Para kontra usog sa baby, maglagay ng sinulid na pula sa noo o maliit na pulang punda sa diaper.

Trisha Palaganas, 24, government employee, Pangasinan

For pins and needles sa paa, lalawayan mo ‘yung thumb mo tapos make a cross sign sa toe mo. Sa baryo ng tatay ko, sabi nila ‘pag na-usog ka at sumama pakiramdam mo, ipasuklay mo ‘yung likod mo pababa para mawala ‘yung hilo. Or if may pagod na tao or basta masama pakiramdam niya tapos nagkita kayo at lumipat sa iyo ‘yung bad energy, ‘yun daw ‘yung gagawin.

Sa Pangasinan, isang remedy daw for asthma is inihaw na butiki na hinahalo sa inumin. Pero hindi ko ginagawa ‘yun.

