WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions for Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019

via CNNPhilippines.com – Some students and employees get a longer holiday break as government offices suspend classes and work for December 26, 2018 and January 2, 2019.

Here’s a list of class and work cancellations a day after Christmas and New Year.

December 26

Malacañang has ordered the suspension of government work to give employees the “full opportunity” to celebrate the holidays. However, agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services are not covered by the work suspension.

January 2

The Department of Education has suspended classes in public schools nationwide. The cancellation of classes in private schools are left to the discretion of their respective school administrations.

The Palace has also ordered the suspension of government work.

Both December 26 and January 2

All courts nationwide are closed on both days as the Supreme Court suspended work “to allow the officials and personnel of the judiciary full opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families.”

In 2016, Malacañang declared December 26 and January 2, 2017 as special non-working days, but there was no such proclamation from the Office of the President this year.

