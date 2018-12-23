#WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions for Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019

Posted December 23rd, 2018 | News | Comments | 123 views

Photo by Martin San Diego/Rappler

via CNNPhilippines.com – Some students and employees get a longer holiday break as government offices suspend classes and work for December 26, 2018 and January 2, 2019.

Here’s a list of class and work cancellations a day after Christmas and New Year.

December 26

Malacañang has ordered the suspension of government work to give employees the “full opportunity” to celebrate the holidays. However, agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services are not covered by the work suspension.

January 2

The Department of Education has suspended classes in public schools nationwide. The cancellation of classes in private schools are left to the discretion of their respective school administrations.

The Palace has also ordered the suspension of government work.

Both December 26 and January 2

All courts nationwide are closed on both days as the Supreme Court suspended work “to allow the officials and personnel of the judiciary full opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families.”

In 2016, Malacañang declared December 26 and January 2, 2017 as special non-working days, but there was no such proclamation from the Office of the President this year.

Find more like this: News

  • #WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions for Dec. 26, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019
  • Philippines honors Japan’s Christian feudal warlord Takayama Ukon
  • Pinoy doctor pioneers opioid-free robotic surgery in Philadelphia
  • Fact check: Is medical marijuana already allowed in the Philippines?
  • George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored a Filipino child for 10 years. Read some of the letters they sent each other
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Lea Salonga releases album of traditional Pinoy folk songs
  • Lea Salonga gets first Grammy nod with Broadway musical album
  • 7 New Pinoy Movies To Stream Right Now
  • Filipino musical ‘Marco Polo’ ends successful preview run in Berlin
  • Pinoy graphic novel ‘Trese’ coming to Netflix
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines