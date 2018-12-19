George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored a Filipino child for 10 years. Read some of the letters they sent each other

Photo via CNN.com

By Andrea Diaz/CNN – Even after his death, George H.W. Bush continues to warm our hearts.

The 41st President sponsored a 7-year-old boy in the Philippines for ten years using a pseudonym, the nonprofit who connected them revealed.

Through Compassion International, a nonprofit organization that uses local churches to help children in poor communities around the world, Bush sponsored a boy named Timothy.

For a decade, the former President sent funds that went toward Timothy’s education, extracurricular activities and some of his meals. The organization has shared some of Bush’s letters with CNN.

The Bush family was not available to comment on the letters, but Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for the Office of George H. W. Bush, confirmed the letters’ authenticity.
Once the sponsorship began, Bush began writing to the boy right away. He said in his first letter, sent on January 24, 2002, that he loved Timothy from the get-go.

“Dear Timothy,

I want to be your new pen pal.

I am an old man, 77 years old, but I love kids; and though we have not met I love you already.

I live in Texas – I will write you from time to time – Good Luck. G. Walker”

How it all began

Bush first got the idea to sponsor a child in 2001, when he attended a Christmas concert in Washington.

“Because the musicians were mostly Christian, they believed in our mission,” Wess Stafford, the former president of Compassion International told CNN. During intermission, “they would tell the audience about us, and ask them if they would like to sponsor a child,” he said.

“All of the sudden, Mr. Bush, who was sitting only a few rows back and surrounded by security, raised his hand and asked for a pamphlet.”

According to Stafford, his security team was alarmed because they had no idea what exactly was going to be on the pamphlet, or if the information on it had been screened for authenticity. But that didn’t stop Bush.

“His top security called me and said ‘this doesn’t surprise me coming from him, but if he’s going to sponsor this kid, we need to make sure the boy doesn’t know who his sponsor is.’ So, he signed all his letters to Timothy as ‘George Walker,'” Stafford said.

