SC orders Angkas to cease operations anew

– Customers of motorcycle ride-hailing service Angkas will have to find another way to move through traffic once again.

In a resolution released to the public Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted the petition filed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for a temporary restraining order on a court’s decision to allow Angkas to operate without government interference in August.

The preliminary injunction granted on August 20, 2018 by the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 213 prevented the government from apprehending Angkas drivers and performing acts that would impede its business.

This after transportation authorities shut down Angkas operations on November 2017 due to lack of business permits. They also cited Republic Act 4136, saying “motorcycles registered in the service are not authorized to conduct business and offer public transport.”

The DOTr and LTFRB welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying it will allow them to ensure the safety of people on the road.

“The DOTr and LTFRB express its gratitude to the high court for issuing the TRO, as it is in line with our efforts to prioritize the safety and security of the riding public through proper implementation of the law,” its statement said.

In a statement, Angkas said it remains hopeful that the high court will eventually rule in favor of the Filipino commuters.

“This TRO also puts the livelihood of 25,000 biker-partners at risk — a few days before Christmas, when their families need it the most,” the statement read.

“We will continue our fight to serve commuters in a safe and efficient manner, as well as legitimizing our riders. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will eventually rule in favor of the Filipino riding public,” it added.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday issued a resolution to immediately implement the Supreme Court ruling.

It directed transport authorities and agencies to apprehend Angkas motorcycles found operating on the streets.

Angkas has 10 days from notice of the resolution to file a comment on the LTFRB and DOTr’s petition. It will also be required to pay an amount of ?1,000 for the sheriff’s trust fund and to submit a copy of the preliminary injunction order dated August 20, within five days from notice.

