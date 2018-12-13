SC orders Angkas to cease operations anew

Posted December 14th, 2018 | News | Comments | 82 views

Photo via CNNPhilippines


By CNN Philippines Staff – Customers of motorcycle ride-hailing service Angkas will have to find another way to move through traffic once again.

In a resolution released to the public Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted the petition filed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for a temporary restraining order on a court’s decision to allow Angkas to operate without government interference in August.

The preliminary injunction granted on August 20, 2018 by the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 213 prevented the government from apprehending Angkas drivers and performing acts that would impede its business.

This after transportation authorities shut down Angkas operations on November 2017 due to lack of business permits. They also cited Republic Act 4136, saying “motorcycles registered in the service are not authorized to conduct business and offer public transport.”

The DOTr and LTFRB welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying it will allow them to ensure the safety of people on the road.

“The DOTr and LTFRB express its gratitude to the high court for issuing the TRO, as it is in line with our efforts to prioritize the safety and security of the riding public through proper implementation of the law,” its statement said.

In a statement, Angkas said it remains hopeful that the high court will eventually rule in favor of the Filipino commuters.

“This TRO also puts the livelihood of 25,000 biker-partners at risk — a few days before Christmas, when their families need it the most,” the statement read.

“We will continue our fight to serve commuters in a safe and efficient manner, as well as legitimizing our riders. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will eventually rule in favor of the Filipino riding public,” it added.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday issued a resolution to immediately implement the Supreme Court ruling.

It directed transport authorities and agencies to apprehend Angkas motorcycles found operating on the streets.

Angkas has 10 days from notice of the resolution to file a comment on the LTFRB and DOTr’s petition. It will also be required to pay an amount of ?1,000 for the sheriff’s trust fund and to submit a copy of the preliminary injunction order dated August 20, within five days from notice.

Find more like this: News

  • SC orders Angkas to cease operations anew
  • Lea Salonga releases album of traditional Pinoy folk songs
  • Philippines to become 18th largest economy by 2037 — report
  • Balangiga bells on the way home
  • Lea Salonga gets first Grammy nod with Broadway musical album
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Lea Salonga releases album of traditional Pinoy folk songs
  • Lea Salonga gets first Grammy nod with Broadway musical album
  • 7 New Pinoy Movies To Stream Right Now
  • Filipino musical ‘Marco Polo’ ends successful preview run in Berlin
  • Pinoy graphic novel ‘Trese’ coming to Netflix
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines