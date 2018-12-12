Philippines to become 18th largest economy by 2037 — report

Posted December 12th, 2018 | Economy | Comments | 18 views

Photo via The STAR/Michael Varcas

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral/philstar.com – The Philippines is expected to become the 18th largest economy in the world over the next twenty years, Capital Economics reported, citing the Southeast Asian nation’s young workforce.

In its “Long-Term Global Economic Outlook” report released last week, the London-based economic research consultancy forecasts the Philippines’ nominal gross domestic product to hit $1.414 trillion by 2037.

Thirty economies were tracked in the report. In 2017, the Philippines was ranked 25th in terms of nominal GDP.

According to Capital Economics, the Philippine economy will likely outgrow Turkey, Poland, Thailand, UAE, Egypt, Colombia, South Africa, Argentina, Czech Republic, Angola, Morocco and Kenya two decades from now.

By 2037, Capital Economics sees the US dominating the top 17 economies based on nominal GDP, followed by China, India, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Italy, Indonesia, Russia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

“Growth in Emerging Asia is likely to slow over the coming decades due to a combination of less favourable demographics and reduced scope for catch-up,” the consultancy said.

“Meanwhile, working age populations will still grow at a fairly rapid pace in countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia and India,” it added.

The Philippines had enjoyed uninterrupted growth in the past quarters, thanks to benign inflation in the previous years that had given the central bank enough room to keep interest rates low.

In the same report, Capital Economics flagged weakening investor appetite in the Philippines due to President Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership style.

“There are signs that the election of President Duterte in the Philippines is scaring off foreign investors and the situation is unlikely to improve when he is gone,” it said.

“The country has a poor history when it comes to electing competent governments,” it added.

Find more like this: Economy

  • Philippines to become 18th largest economy by 2037 — report
  • Balangiga bells on the way home
  • Lea Salonga gets first Grammy nod with Broadway musical album
  • ‘Rice tariffication won’t solve Philippines’ inflation problem’
  • Celebrating Filipino Christmas traditions digitally
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Lea Salonga gets first Grammy nod with Broadway musical album
  • 7 New Pinoy Movies To Stream Right Now
  • Filipino musical ‘Marco Polo’ ends successful preview run in Berlin
  • Pinoy graphic novel ‘Trese’ coming to Netflix
  • Singer Rico Puno dead at 65
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines