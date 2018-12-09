Lea Salonga gets first Grammy nod with Broadway musical album

By CNN Philippines Staff – For the first time, Lea Salonga gets a Grammy nomination.

The theater actress enthusiastically broke the news on Instagram that the entire musical cast of Once On This Island who were involved in the recording of its album version was nominated for the Best Musical Theater Album in the 61st Grammy Awards.

“Pardon me for screaming but… THE ONCE ON THIS ISLAND CAST ALBUM JUST GOT NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY!!! OHHHHH MYYYYYY GODDDDDDDD!!!!!!!! We did it, Island Family!!!!!!!!!!” Salonga said.

Salonga played the goddess of love, Erzulie, in the Tony Award-winning musical. It’s a tale about love in a tropical island between a peasant girl and a French-descended nobleman, and the gods that watch over them.

This is the first time the 47-year old actress was nominated for a Grammy Award.

