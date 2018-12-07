Celebrating Filipino Christmas traditions digitally

Posted December 7th, 2018

By Angelica Villanueva/manilastandard.net – With only a few days away from the most wonderful time of the year, the streets are already bright with sparkling lights and the air is filled with Christmas music.

Time flies so fast we can’t help but wonder: Hasn’t been only a few months ago that we were enjoying our time under the summer sun?

And just how fast the time flies, so does technology.

Technological innovations have helped us in many different ways, more notably in making our tasks easier and more convenient to do. Aside from enabling us to communicate with people from miles away or hail a cab through our smartphones, these digital aids also help in celebrating our well-loved Christmas traditions.

Here’s how some digital apps help keep our Filipino Christmas traditions alive, and—this goes without saying—much more convenient.

Monito monita

Filipinos take the season of giving seriously, as aside from exchanging gifts during Christmas parties and on Christmas Day, we have a pre-Christmas gift-giving tradition called Monito monita.

This is usually done within a group of friends, classmates, or officemates wherein they exchange gifts based on the agreed theme or price.

But did you know that you and your friends can do Monito monita even when you’re far away from each other? A software application called Elfster helps long-distance friends conduct Monito Monita remotely.

The app features a universal wish list, an anonymous Q&A section, personalized gift recommendations, activity updates, and forum discussions. Elfster will do the job of choosing a random gift receiver for each user. Then users can see their friend’s wish list and ask them questions anonymously.

Find more like this: Culture, Lifestyle

