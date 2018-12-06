7 Pinoy-made Christmas gift ideas for less than ?500

By Ella Rivera/cnnphilippines.com – Christmas is fast-approaching, and finding a good gift at an affordable price can be difficult to manage. If you’re trying to live consciously, participating in buying mass-produced products can feel wasteful. Luckily, we now have better options — local businesses and social enterprises alike are coming up with products that are just as good and competitive as those sold from foreign brands.

Buying from local businesses not only guarantees that your gift is unique, but it also helps several causes. These include responsible upcycling, animal institutions, cancer beneficiaries, PWDs, and formerly at-risk teens. All are committed to providing sustainable livelihood to their artisans and communities.

In the true spirit of Christmas, we’ve compiled a list of products from local businesses that are all under 500 pesos, all from local businesses with chosen advocacies that will sure make your gift-giving worthier.

Life is Pawsome

Life is Pawsome is a small social enterprise started at GK Enchanted Farm to support underprivileged artisans and animal institutions. The company sells accessories for cats and dogs, including bow ties and collars. Their profits are divided between the team and the artisans, and to aid other Gawad Kalinga projects.

The bow ties start at ?200. Life is Pawsome’s products can be purchased online. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Lifestyle