6 Pinoy-made card games worth your attention

By Michael Logarta/gmanetwork.com – Easily accessible yet hard to put down, card games offer a lot in terms of fun and replay value. Filipino game developers know this, and they’ve been hard at work creating experiences we’re confident gamers will love.

Listed below are six such card games.

1. Combatron. From The Epic Gaming Regiment (TEGR) come this 2-4 player card game based on Berlin Manalaysay’s legendary comic series of the same name.

In the game, players select which Combatron characters to use, then “pick attacks and assists… to overpower their opponent(s) in a series of duels that play like rock-paper-scissors,” said TEGR game designer Thomas Regala. “It’s a quick fighting game that rewards smart plays and outwitting your opponent by predicting their moves.”

Regala has loved “Combatron” since he was a child.

“I recall drawing Axel and Combatron a lot and waiting for the next issue of Funny Komiks, and my first comic book crush was Metalika! So when Ludus Distributors gave us the opportunity to design the game, I grabbed the chance immediately,” said Regala.

Gameplay-wise, “Combatron” was inspired by fighting games such as “King of Fighters” and microgames like “Dragon Punch.”

“I also made sure that fans of the comic will have reasons to own a copy – the manuals of the game double as full-sized posters!” he said.

Regala is already working on a “Combatron” expansion that covers “all the other characters like Axel and even the story’s big boss, Megadeath,” Regala said, adding: “The game system is very mutable and we’re looking into crossovers with other local comics or series.

2. Puti. Here is a horror cooperative memory game from Nicanor Valdez of Balangay Entertainment.

“The players are trapped in a house haunted by a white lady,” said Valdez. “The only way to get out is to follow a trail of clues left by the previous tenant: a little boy. Players have to work together to mark the trail, remember it, and escape the house within three rounds or they all get trapped inside forever.”

