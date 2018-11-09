Philippine Airlines Flight attendant feeds hungry infant mid-flight after mother runs out of formula

Posted November 9th, 2018 | News | Comments | 152 views

Photo via nypost.com

By Caitlin O’Kane/CBS NEWS – Flight attendant Patrisha Organo was just doing her job on a Philippine Airlines flight Wednesday when she received another call of duty. Organo, a new mother, switched gears from flight attendant into mom mode when she heard a crying baby mid-flight.

The flight attendant, who has a nearly one-year-old daughter at home, heard an infant fussing after takeoff. It was “a cry that will make you want to do anything to help,” she wrote on Facebook. “I approached the mother and asked if everything’s okay.”

Tearfully, the mother told Organo her baby was hungry but she’d run out of formula.

“I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard,” Organo wrote. “I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered.”

“I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes,” she wrote.

Organo posted a photo of herself breastfeeding the hungry baby, and the post has gone viral.

“I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep. I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me,” the post continued.

Organo said she knew that flight would be memorable for her because it was her first flight in a new position as cabin crew evaluator. But she never imagined it would turn out like this.

“Thank you, Lord for the gift of mother’s milk,” Organo wrote.

Find more like this: News

  • Philippine Airlines Flight attendant feeds hungry infant mid-flight after mother runs out of formula
  • Pinoy graphic novel ‘Trese’ coming to Netflix
  • Historically underrepresented, Filipino-American candidates look toward Congress
  • Filipino Chocolate Brand Auro Just Opened Its First International Boutique In Tokyo
  • Undas is a Filipino fiesta
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Pinoy graphic novel ‘Trese’ coming to Netflix
  • Singer Rico Puno dead at 65
  • Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy to guest on Ellen Show
  • Cassette Store Day debuts in Philippines on October 13
  • Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines