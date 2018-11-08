Pinoy graphic novel ‘Trese’ coming to Netflix

By Trishia Joie Billones/ABS-CBN News – A Filipino graphic novel featuring local mythical creatures will soon be experienced as an anime series on global streaming service Netflix, an executive said Thursday.

“Trese,” based on the graphic novel of the same name created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo, is among the anime series Netflix is rolling out soon, Taito Okiura, director of international originals for anime, told reporters here.

Protagonist Alexandra Trese goes head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of supernatural beings in this story set in Manila,? Netflix said in a statement.

Jay Oliva, who worked in US blockbusters such as “Wonder Woman” and “The Legend of Korra,” is the series’ executive producer. It is to be produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.

“Trese” is one of 17 new original productions from Asia that will be out on Netflix soon. Its date of release was not immediately announced.

Fresh anime titles coming to the streaming service include versions of live-action movies Hollywood blockbuster “Pacific Rim” and Netflix original “Altered Carbon.”

