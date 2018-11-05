Filipino Chocolate Brand Auro Just Opened Its First International Boutique In Tokyo

Posted November 5th, 2018 | Lifestyle | Comments | 215 views

Photo via forbes.com

By Cheryl Tiu/forbes.com – Auro Chocolate is a proudly Filipino bean-to-bar company that sources their cacao from farming communities in Davao, Philippines. They have been making waves not only for their quality (at the 2018 Academy of Chocolate Awards in London last July, they won bronze for their 70% Dark Chocolate Saloy Reserve (Tree to Bar Category) and for their 32% Roasted White Chocolate Cashew (Flavored White Chocolate Bar category) but also for their premium gold-tinged packaging. They are also going “beyond bean-to-bar” by offering constant support to farmers by teaching them about organic farming and business management fundamentals.

In line with their goal of placing the Philippines on the world cocoa map, they have recently opened their first international boutique in Tokyo, Japan, just a little after a year of operations, last October 7, 2018. “Our Japanese founders found us through social media,” explains co-founder Mark Ocampo, “And after coming to the Philippines and trying all the local chocolate available in the market, they chose our brand because they liked the quality and our story really resonated with them. Japan is one of the most challenging markets to penetrate– they have some of the highest standards in the world. They put so much value in the quality of products they provide to their people, and we are humbled that our partners in Japan believe in us enough to bring us there!

Auro’s main line of chocolate is composed of three different cacao beans: forastero, trinitatio and criollo. They offer dark chocolate in different percentages, as well as white chocolates, milk chocolate (all in various sizes) as well as flavors with cacao nibs, banana chips, cashews and coffee. “In Japan, we are starting off with our retail chocolate bars for now, but we will be supplying our chocolate ingredients to Japan as well in the near future. We are also currently working on some products specifically for the Japanese market.”

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • Filipino Chocolate Brand Auro Just Opened Its First International Boutique In Tokyo
  • Undas is a Filipino fiesta
  • Philippines: Most dangerous place for journalists in Asia
  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Singer Rico Puno dead at 65
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Singer Rico Puno dead at 65
  • Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy to guest on Ellen Show
  • Cassette Store Day debuts in Philippines on October 13
  • Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz
  • Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds
  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines