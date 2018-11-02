Philippines: Most dangerous place for journalists in Asia

By Raul Dancel/Philippines Correspondent In Manila/straitstimes.com – The Philippines was the most dangerous country in Asia for journalists last year. It has been that way in recent years, and it is unlikely to change soon, especially with a government targeting journalists criticising its policies.

Four journalists were killed there last year. That brought to nine the number of journalists killed since President Rodrigo Duterte was sworn into office in June 2016.

The Philippine Centre for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) has tallied at least 85 attacks on the media under Mr Duterte. These include the killings, six slaying attempts and 11 death threats. “Separately and together, these 85 cases have made the practice of journalism an even more dangerous endeavour under Duterte,” CMFR said in a statement.

