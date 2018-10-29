Singer Rico Puno dead at 65

Photo via mb.com.ph

via inquirer.net – OPM singer Rico Puno has taken his final bow with his passing Tuesday morning. He was 65.
Puno’s death was announced on social media by his sister-in-law Anna Puno.

“I am seized with deep emotional shock when I found out that our OPM King – Kuya Rico J. Puno – has passed away this morning (Tuesday),” Anna said on her Instagram account.

Also popularly called Rico J., the singer, who was known for his husky voice and at times playful songs, recently celebrated his 40th year in the industry.

“It was serendipitous that Starmedia prepared a solo 40th Anniversary concert for him and a US tour with the OPM stalwarts and colleagues just recently,” Anna said.

“Little did I know that this is his Final Bow in the live entertainment world. We will forever miss the TOTAL ENTERTAINER…but his songs will forever cherish in our hearts,” she added.

