Pinoy gymnast Carlo Yulo earns historic qualification in worlds

Photo via ABS-CBN

By ABS-CBN – Eighteen year-old Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo continues to make waves in the Federation International de Gymnastique (FIG) World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Yulo has qualified for the event’s Individual All Around Final, and is the first Filipino to ever do so, according to GAP (Gymnastic Association of the Philippines) president Cynthia Carrion.

Yulo capped off the two-day qualifying round by placing 12th overall among 292 male gymnasts, according to Carrion, and has made it to the next stage, where the top 24 advanced.

The president of the Philippine gymnastics’ governing body was nothing but proud of the youthful Yulo and his continuous development as a world-class athlete.

“We have never in our gymnastic history ever qualified to the Individual All Around Final of any Gymnastics World Championships ever,” said Carrion. “It is a difficult feat to be able to be proficient, not to mention world class in all six of the men’s events.”

Carrion continued “Just a few years ago he was a 2-event gymnast, competing in just floor and vault, so to raise his level in four events in a short amount of time is nothing short of amazing.”

Carrion then put Yulo’s incredible performance into perspective.

“Not many gymnasts debut in the world championships, the youngest competitor, and make foreign press turn and notice them right away,” Carrion bared.

Yulo is also set to compete in the Floor event Final after placing fourth in the qualifying.

