Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy to guest on Ellen Show

– Pilipinas Got Talent Season 2 winner Marcelito Pomoy is on the spotlight again for his unique singing voice, this time on the international stage.

Known for his ability to sing low and high notes in one performance, Pomoy was recognized by U.S. television show host Ellen DeGeneres for his rendition of “The Prayer,” originally performed by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

DeGeneres posted a preview of Pomoy’s performance on Monday, showing the singer singing both female and male parts of the piece.

“Marcelito Pomoy’s voice is incredible. Both of them. Don’t miss tomorrow,” DeGeneres’ caption said.

Pomoy shot to fame when he won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011. He has since been participating in other local shows such as “I Can See Your Voice.”

Meanwhile, DeGeneres is known for featuring different talented individuals who have gained fame online. She invited a handful of Filipino guests on her show including singing sensations Arnel Pineda, Aldrich Talonding, Raph Salazar, Maria Aragon and Jake Zyrus.

