Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines

via ESPN.com – Valenzuela City, Philippines, is a world away from TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics. But a Celtics fan walking into The Shamrock Garden would feel right at home.

The Shamrock Garden in Barangay Ugong is one of several NBA-inspired basketball courts scattered across a number of barangays in Valenzuela City. The local government, spearheaded by Congressman Eric Martinez, envisioned the courts as a way to promote basketball and honor the history of the NBA.

The Shamrock Garden features photos of key Celtics moments and memorabilia. It was completed in June 2018. According to Martinez, the murals in Valenzuela City were created by local artists.

