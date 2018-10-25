Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines

Posted October 26th, 2018 | Sports | Comments | 117 views

Photo by KC Cruz/ESPN5

via ESPN.com – Valenzuela City, Philippines, is a world away from TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics. But a Celtics fan walking into The Shamrock Garden would feel right at home.

The Shamrock Garden in Barangay Ugong is one of several NBA-inspired basketball courts scattered across a number of barangays in Valenzuela City. The local government, spearheaded by Congressman Eric Martinez, envisioned the courts as a way to promote basketball and honor the history of the NBA.

The Shamrock Garden features photos of key Celtics moments and memorabilia. It was completed in June 2018. According to Martinez, the murals in Valenzuela City were created by local artists.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Sports

  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • [ANALYSIS] Why is the PH stock market among world’s worst?
  • Filipino children’s books are now talking about ‘taboo’ topics
  • Filipinos lead queue to UK’s first Jollibee branch
  • Prewar films show Japanese enjoying life in the Philippines
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Cassette Store Day debuts in Philippines on October 13
  • Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz
  • Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see
  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
  • Philippines’ Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in 2018 Asian Games
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines