Filipinos lead queue to UK’s first Jollibee branch

Balloon artist Michael Sison holds a balloon he made in honor of Jollibee. With him is fellow Pinoy, caregiver Reggie Derecho. The two were the first in line during the London store opening. Rose Eclarinal, ABS-CBN News

via ABS-CBN News – Filipinos trooped to Jollibee when it opened its first United Kingdom branch in London’s Earl’s Court on Saturday morning.

The London branch is Jollibee Food Corporation’s second in Europe after it opened in Milan, Italy earlier this year. It adds to over 1,300 Jollibee stores worldwide.

Filipino patrons as well as curious foreigners lined up outside the store hours before the opening.

“This brings the taste of home even closer to them and I would like to congratulate Jollibee for bringing their first store in the UK,” Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Antonio Lagdameo said.

Jollibee branches outside the Philippines have been hugely popular among Filipino migrants who come to the store to get a taste and feel of home.

Michael Sison and his friend Reggie Derecho were the first in line when the store opened at 8 a.m.

Sison, a balloon artist, and Derecho, a caregiver, lined up for 17 hours just to eat Chickenjoy, burger steak and spaghetti.

