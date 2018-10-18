Prewar films show Japanese enjoying life in the Philippines

Posted October 18th, 2018 | NoteWorthy | Comments | 46 views

Trading house Osaka Boeki’s shop holds a Christmas sale in what is believed to be Manila around October 1934. (Provided by the Matsui family via asahi.com)

By Yasuji Nagai/asahi.com – Prewar films have been found showing Japanese living, working, playing sports and wearing Western clothes in the Philippines in the years before the Southeast Asian islands were turned into bloody battlefields.

Fifty 16-mm films, running 220 minutes in total, were discovered in the former residence of Seiei Matsui in Osaka Prefecture by his relatives.

Matsui was the general manager of Manila-based trading house Osaka Boeki Kaisha Ltd., which was known as Osaka Bazar until January 1934.

The films were shot between 1929 and 1939 when the Philippines was under U.S. colonial rule.

The footage shows not only the company’s outlets and employees but also daily scenes from numerous Philippine cities, including Manila, Davao and Cebu, where Osaka Boeki set up its business bases.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: NoteWorthy

  • Prewar films show Japanese enjoying life in the Philippines
  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines Wins New Term on U.N. Rights Council, Drawing Outrage
  • In pre-colonial Philippines, we already had kinilaw and corpses smoked tobacco
  • Bongga! More Filipino words now in Oxford English Dictionary
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Cassette Store Day debuts in Philippines on October 13
  • Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz
  • Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see
  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines island Boracay reopens for test run following huge cleanup
  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
  • Philippines’ Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in 2018 Asian Games
  • Cayetano says Philippines plans to bid for 2030 Asian Games
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines