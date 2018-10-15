Philippines Wins New Term on U.N. Rights Council, Drawing Outrage

– The Philippines has won another term on the United Nations Human Rights Council, a move condemned by international groups and officials as “unconscionable” but praised by Philippine officials as a “vindication” for a nation maligned around the world for President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal drug war.

The country won a three-year term on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly, becoming one of 18 member states to join the 47-seat council through 2021. The vote was 192 to 165, the Philippine foreign secretary, Alan Peter Cayetano, said.

Human Rights Watch accused the Philippine president of overseeing a “killing frenzy” and said the vote for the country to retain its seat on the council risked undermining the body’s credibility and effectiveness.

The Philippines has been “undergoing a human rights crisis” that could amount to crimes against humanity, said Louis Charbonneau, Human Rights Watch’s director at the United Nations.

