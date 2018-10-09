8 Pinoy comic book creators at the New York Comic Con

Posted October 9th, 2018 | Lifestyle | Comments | 136 views

Whilce Portacio, the co-founder of Image Comics, is known to be today’s ‘Godfather of Philippine Comics.’ Photo by ANTON HOLMES

By Anton Holmes/cnnphilippines.com – Every October, the best and brightest pop culture icons flock the Jacob K. Javits Center to attend the New York City Comic Con.

Now on its 13th year, the event brings together celebrities, authors, writers, artists and fans from all over the world.

The growing comic book community has been home to several artists who have made their mark on U.S. soil — working for publishers such as the two industry giants DC and Marvel, along with those who focus on creator-owned content, such as Valiant, Dynamite, Dark Horse and Image Comics.

As more superheroes are made known through their cinematic adaptations, the audience for the original medium is rediscovering the value of this form of storytelling. Comic book creation has sprouted several talented individuals, both here and back home, that have been forging their identity through their art, all while proudly representing their beloved motherland.

Get to know some of the Pinoys who were in the NYC Comic Con.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: Lifestyle

  • 8 Pinoy comic book creators at the New York Comic Con
  • Amid rising tensions with China, Japan just sent armored vehicles to foreign soil for the first time since World War II
  • Anthony Bourdain’s abiding love for the Philippines
  • Philippines plans party crackdown on reopened Boracay
  • Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz
  • Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see
  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
  • Philippines’ Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in 2018 Asian Games
  • Cayetano says Philippines plans to bid for 2030 Asian Games
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines