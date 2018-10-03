Philippines plans party crackdown on reopened Boracay

via AFP – Beach boozing and smoking will be consigned to the past when Boracay, the Philippines’ top holiday island, welcomes back a capped number of tourists after its six-month shutdown, the authorities said on Wednesday (Oct 3).

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the resort shuttered to visitors in April, after declaring years of unchecked growth had turned the white sand idyll into a “cesspool”.

When hotel doors reopen on Oct 26, the island known for its party atmosphere will crack down on drinking and smoking on its beaches, while only 19,000 tourists will be allowed at any one time.

The rules are aimed at protecting the island’s fragile ecosystem, where up to 40,000 beach-goers were unwinding on its sand and swimming in its turquoise waters at peak periods.

