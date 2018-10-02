Meet the New Host of ‘Blues Clues,’ Filipino American Actor Joshua Dela Cruz

By Ryan General/nextshark.com – Nickelodeon’s beloved classic children’s show “Blue’s Clues” is about to make its return with a Filipino American actor stepping in as its new host in the updated series “Blue’s Clues & You.”

After a lengthy selection process, Broadway star Joshua Dela Cruz was able to land the iconic role left by original host Steve Burns. beating out (allegedly) John Cena and thousands of other hopefuls.

Burns, who helped find the new show’s host, gave Dela Cruz his “two thumbs up” noting that the young actor “can definitely fill my shoes and the rugby shirt.”

“I know that they saw thousands and thousands of people. And when we saw Josh, I turned to everyone and said we can start filming tomorrow,” Burns told the Huffington Post.

