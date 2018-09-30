Panda Express is coming to Manila

via rappler.com – Filipino fans of Panda Express’ famous Orange Chicken will be able to get it locally, as the food chain is set to open in Manila via Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC).

JFC told the Philippine Stock Exchange in a disclosure that it tied up with Panda Express to open 5 branches in Metro Manila, though no date was specified.

Panda Express is among the most popular food chains serving Chinese food in the United States. The first branch was opened in Glendale, California, in 1983 by Andrew Cherng, who wanted to bring food from his family’s fine dining restaurant Panda Inn to more customers.

The food chain has since expanded to 1,650 restaurants all over the US. It’s known for its signature Orange Chicken and Beijing Beef dishes.

Find more like this: Food