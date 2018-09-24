Pia Wurtzbach becomes the first Filipino to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds HK

Photo via piawurtzbach Instagram

via gmanetwwork.com – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is the first Filipino to get a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

The beauty queen announced the good news on Instagram, where she informed her followers that her figure will be made available for viewing starting next year.

“When I found out, I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it! In my head, this is something only happens to big stars,” said Pia in a press statement. “I go to Madame Tussauds, so I know what it’s like and how fun it is there. And now, thinking that I’m going to be one of them, I’m very honored, I’m very grateful, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Pia will be joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Jackie Chan, and Choi Siwon.

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that first opened in Europe over two hundred years ago. It has since opened museums in major cities all over the world, opening in the Peak Tower at Hong Kong’s Victoria Peak in 2000.

On Instagram, Madame Tussauds HK gave a warm welcome to Pia. “A queen in every definition of the word, Pia’s wax figure will be joining those of the greatest from around the world throughout history in 2019,” read a portion of its post.

“This is our way to showing the Filipino community living and visiting Hong Kong as well as our neighbor SEA cities that we heard them well. With Pia’s sweet, positive and fun personality, we really could not have imagined having anyone but her to represent the Philippines in this way and what better way to share this milestone but on her birthday,” said Madame Tussauds General Manager Jenny You in a press statement.

Well, we can’t wait!

