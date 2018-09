By Sofia Tomacruz/rappler.com – The presidents of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and De La Salle University (DLSU) said students must be vigilant against efforts to forget the dark period of Martial Law.

Their joint statement signed by Ateneo president Fr Jose Ramon Villarin SJ and DLSU president Br Raymundo Suplido FSC was issued on the eve of the 46th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

FULL STORY

Find more like this: News