Motorcycle booking app Angkas to resume operations after court grants preliminary injunction

Posted September 9th, 2018 | News | Comments | 110 views

Photo via CNNPhilippines

By Alyssa Rola/CNN Philippines – Motorcycle ride-hailing service Angkas is back and ready to serve commuters soon.

The Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court has granted a preliminary injunction to the app-based ride-sharing service, allowing it to resume operations. The development was confirmed by Angkas in a statement Thursday.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it was saddened by the court’s decision to let the riding service resume operations.

The decision keeps the government from directly or indirectly interfering with operations of Angkas pending the hearing on the main petition for declaratory relief.

“If Angkas is to continue accrediting motorcycles registered as private vehicles to book rides and accept passengers for a fee, it is considered as without authority from the government regulators, and, therefore, are considered colorum vehicles,” the DOTr said in statement.

Transport authorities said they will “exhaust all legal remedies” to ensure that roads are cleared of colorum vehicles, including Angkas riders.

“Safety is our priority. Following our laws is our priority. Obviously, Angkas is just interested in making profit, and profit, alone,” the DOTr added.

Angkas was shut down in November 2017 after transport authorities found the company operating without official business permits.

The LTFRB said the motorcycles were considered “colorum” or illegally operating.

Angkas is a ride-hailing app like Grab and Uber, which instead deploys motorcycles around Metro Manila.

Find more like this: News

  • Motorcycle booking app Angkas to resume operations after court grants preliminary injunction
  • Call centers: co-opting the Filipino identity
  • [ANALYSIS] Why is Philippine inflation now the highest in ASEAN?
  • Philippines’ Richest 2018: Real Estate Tycoons Post Gains Amid Losses For Most Others
  • House passes 100-day maternity leave
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see
  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
  • Philippines’ Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in 2018 Asian Games
  • Cayetano says Philippines plans to bid for 2030 Asian Games
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines