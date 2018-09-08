Motorcycle booking app Angkas to resume operations after court grants preliminary injunction

By Alyssa Rola/CNN Philippines – Motorcycle ride-hailing service Angkas is back and ready to serve commuters soon.

The Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court has granted a preliminary injunction to the app-based ride-sharing service, allowing it to resume operations. The development was confirmed by Angkas in a statement Thursday.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it was saddened by the court’s decision to let the riding service resume operations.

The decision keeps the government from directly or indirectly interfering with operations of Angkas pending the hearing on the main petition for declaratory relief.

“If Angkas is to continue accrediting motorcycles registered as private vehicles to book rides and accept passengers for a fee, it is considered as without authority from the government regulators, and, therefore, are considered colorum vehicles,” the DOTr said in statement.

Transport authorities said they will “exhaust all legal remedies” to ensure that roads are cleared of colorum vehicles, including Angkas riders.

“Safety is our priority. Following our laws is our priority. Obviously, Angkas is just interested in making profit, and profit, alone,” the DOTr added.

Angkas was shut down in November 2017 after transport authorities found the company operating without official business permits.

The LTFRB said the motorcycles were considered “colorum” or illegally operating.

Angkas is a ride-hailing app like Grab and Uber, which instead deploys motorcycles around Metro Manila.

