House passes 100-day maternity leave

Posted September 6th, 2018 | News | Comments | 33 views

Photo credit to unfpa.org

via CNN Philippines – The House of Representatives passed a bill expanding maternity leave to 100 days on its third and final reading on Tuesday.

Both houses of Congress are expected to meet soon to reconcile House Bill 4113 and its counterpart measure Senate Bill 1305. The Senate proposal was passed in March last year, and provides for 120 days of maternity leave.

“I’m very happy to support 120 [days], but just to be sure that we consider the concerns of the employers sector, we should hear from [the Social Security System],” House Deputy Speaker and co-author of the bill Pia Cayetano told CNN Philippines’ The Source.

“As a women advocate, I’m all for 120 — but I just want to be sure that we can justify that.”

Under the proposal, both the SSS and the employer will shoulder the employee’s pay.

At present, the law only provides for 60 days in paid maternity leave for normal childbirth and 78 days for caesarean delivery. However, the International Labour Organization sets the standard at 98 days.

After its second reading last week, House Committee on Women and Gender Equality Chairperson Bernadette Herrera-Dy said small business owners were primarily concerned about how their operations would be affected by a longer leave. Cayetano has since said that employers’ groups have lent their support to the proposal.

“Naturally since they represent employers, they will say that, ‘Okay, this may be a little difficult…’ but in the end, they expressed support. It’s like, you gotta bite the bullet,” said Cayetano. “This is for the workforce… It’s for the family, but it’s [also] for society.”

The Philippines has also one of the shortest maternity leaves in the region. Southeast Asian neighbor Vietnam provides between 120 to 180 days of leave, Singapore provides 122 days, and Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand provide 90 days.

Find more like this: News

  • House passes 100-day maternity leave
  • Duterte Orders Arrest of Philippine Senator, One of His Top Critics
  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Juan Luna’s boceto of the Spoliarium surfaces. But is it real?
  • US Senator John McCain: A friend of the Philippines
    • Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

    Entertainment

  • Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see
  • An old komiks character is dusted off for modern Pinoy readers
  • Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ premiere in Hollywood
  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Pinoy comedian never wanted to act
  • Jose Rizal manga to be released in time for his birthday
    • MORE...

    Features

  • Showcase of PH culture, heritage
  • US and Philippines: Friends, Partners, and Allies
  • A Transgender Paradox, and Platform, in the Philippines
  • The Box That Brings Christmas to the Philippines
  • ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ swims 23 kilometers for peace in Mindanao
    • MORE...

    Tourism

  • Philippines closes ‘cesspool’ tourist island of Boracay
  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • El Nido to impose daily visitor limits in 3 iconic tourist sites
  • Philippines starts building world’s first resort airport
    • MORE...

    Sports

  • First Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian “Yanyan” Lariba dies at 23
  • Skateboarder Margielyn Didal wins 4th gold for Philippines
  • Asian Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz receives Air Force promotion
  • Philippines’ Kong Te Yang is the oldest athlete competing in 2018 Asian Games
  • Cayetano says Philippines plans to bid for 2030 Asian Games
    • MORE...

    OFW News

  • DOLE suspends OFW deployment to Kuwait
  • Some OFWs turn to vlogging to beat loneliness, share life abroad
  • Overseas Filipino Bank to serve immigrants, workers
  • The ‘bagong bayani’ of the Philippines
  • Which countries pay OFWs the highest?
    • MORE...

    Environment

  • Boracay Set to Ban Tourists for Six Months During Island ‘Rehabilitation’
  • Boracay: the good, bad and ugly sides to Philippine island for tourists
  • Luzon has greatest concentration of unique mammals
  • Mindanao plants 3M trees in an hour, challenges world record
  • Fighting for sharks in the Philippines
    • MORE...

    Pinoy Places
    and Faces

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines