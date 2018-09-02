Here’s why ‘Signal Rock’ is a family drama every Pinoy needs to see

Photo via cinemabravo.com

By Gillan Lasic/pop.inquirer.net – During the run of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP), one the of the films that stood out was Chito Roño’s “Signal Rock”. It bagged the Critic’s Choice Award and lead actor Christian Bables won a Special Jury Award for his performance in the film at the 2018 PPP Gabi ng Pasasalamat.

Signal Rock illustrates the way of life in a small community in the island of Biri, Samar, where people only have cellular access atop huge rock formations. Intoy Abakan (portrayed by Bables) always have to climb his way up these rock formations to contact his sister Vicky (voiced by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo) who lives in Finland with her daughter and foreign husband.

The film depicts what it’s like living in a small town in the Philippines where everyone seems to be an extended family member of each other. When Vicky told Intoy that her husband beats her and tries to take her daughter away from her, he gets the help of the whole town so Vicky would get the custody of her kid. The “Bayanihan” spirit flourishes in the island as almost everyone, including local government officials, are even willing to help fake documents just to help Intoy and Vicky.

